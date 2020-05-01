Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.
Shares of BH stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $69.99. 14,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,447. Biglari has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 million and a PE ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.
