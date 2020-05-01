Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of BH stock traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $69.99. 14,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,447. Biglari has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 million and a PE ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $39.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $158.42 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

