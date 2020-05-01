BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Up 15.2%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price shot up 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $1.14, 72,252 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,227,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

