Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 10.4% in April

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 659.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49,422 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.10. The company had a trading volume of 332,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $281.66 and a one year high of $450.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

