BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

TECH stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.18. The company had a trading volume of 344,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average of $205.29. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

