BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

TECH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.95. 47,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.29. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 6.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 22.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

