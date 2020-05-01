BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.
TECH stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.95. 47,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.29. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 6.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 22.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BIO-TECHNE Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.
