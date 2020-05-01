BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $245.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Eight Capital cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.
Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $229.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
BIO-TECHNE Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.
