BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $245.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Eight Capital cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $229.00.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

