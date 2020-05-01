Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Update

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BASI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Bioanalytical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Allen Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.