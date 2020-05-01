Biogen’s (BIIB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $310.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.83. 2,289,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.70. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

