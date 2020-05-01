Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after acquiring an additional 456,986 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $268,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 584,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.94. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

