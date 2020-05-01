BIOLASE (BIOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 645.85%. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIOL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 16,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,867. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

BIOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

