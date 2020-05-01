BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,210. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,948 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

