BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.
NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.12. 1,681,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,948 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 107,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after buying an additional 191,514 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
