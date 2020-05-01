BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.12. 1,681,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.46 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,948 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after purchasing an additional 296,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 107,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after buying an additional 191,514 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

