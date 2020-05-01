BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $109.00 at SunTrust Banks

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 2,032,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -613.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at $31,051,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,948 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,197. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

