BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $128.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

BMRN traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 2,032,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -613.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $126,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,948 shares of company stock worth $7,857,197. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

