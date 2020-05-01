BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Hold Rating from Nomura

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of BMRN traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 2,032,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at $31,051,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,948 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

