BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Hold Rating from Nomura

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.
Shares of BMRN traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 2,032,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $99.60.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,951,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,213 shares in the company, valued at $31,051,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,948 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
