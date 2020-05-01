BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Up 19.5% in April

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSGM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 999,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.32. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

