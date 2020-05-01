BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 604,900 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 397,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $739.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

