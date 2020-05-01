BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 604,900 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 397,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $739.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $43.63.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
