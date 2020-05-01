Bismuth (BIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,973.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,973.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006099 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

