BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $261,926.34

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $261,926.34 and approximately $44,673.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00037804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.92 or 1.00731170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00069518 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,238,894 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

