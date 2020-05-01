Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Reaches $83,914.84

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $83,914.84 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,139,373 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

