bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.14

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $93.74 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 30,964,800 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.