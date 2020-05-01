Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

