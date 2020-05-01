Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00940795 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032461 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00281386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00160651 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

