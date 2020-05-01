BitNewChain Price Reaches $0.0061 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $625.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00723373 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004056 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

