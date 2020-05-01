Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REYN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

REYN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 924,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,119. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

