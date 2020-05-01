Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Down 5.1%

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10, 621,850 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 560,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 63.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.