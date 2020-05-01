BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0297 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit and CoinExchange. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $14,053.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,922,471 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.