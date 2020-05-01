Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-$82 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.41 million.Blackline also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.08-0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of BL stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.74. 821,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 0.82. Blackline has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

