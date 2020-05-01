BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Decreased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.04. The company had a trading volume of 580,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,720. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

