BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 990,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

BlackRock stock traded down $9.35 on Thursday, reaching $502.04. 580,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,359. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 49.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,209,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

