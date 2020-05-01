BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $17.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.36. 346,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,845. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.08 and a 200 day moving average of $484.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

