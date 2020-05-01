BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $9.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.04. 580,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,359. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

