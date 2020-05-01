BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $502.04. 580,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,359. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

