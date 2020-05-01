Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,385 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,809 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II alerts:

MUH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,035. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.