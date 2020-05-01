BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.66, approximately 318,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 593,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $496.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In other news, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.