Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

BXMT stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 80,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,472. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

