Blakecoin (BLC) Price Tops $0.0004

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $10,589.18 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,775.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.02409423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.85 or 0.02892600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00542599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00727115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00075633 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00517828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,573 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

