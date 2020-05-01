Bloomzed Token (BZT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $284,171.00

Bloomzed Token (CURRENCY:BZT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Bloomzed Token has traded up 304.5% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00040285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Token has a total market cap of $70.74 million and $284,171.00 worth of Bloomzed Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.70 or 0.02411241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00198583 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bloomzed Token

Bloomzed Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Token’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Token is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Token

