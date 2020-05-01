Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Short Interest Update

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BCOR traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 411,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

