Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.98% from the stock’s previous close.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of BPMC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 672,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,347. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $79,919,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $24,337,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $21,273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $16,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

