BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of BMCH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 445,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after buying an additional 484,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after buying an additional 142,389 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 46,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,959,000 after buying an additional 122,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

