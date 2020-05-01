BMO Capital Markets Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $187.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,286.04. 9,722,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,730. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,054.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,909.63.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
