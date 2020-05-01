BMO Capital Markets Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $187.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,286.04. 9,722,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,730. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,054.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,909.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

