Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,679,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,446,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $287.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

