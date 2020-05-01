Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,602,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,976,420. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

