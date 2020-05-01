Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $141.02. 37,679,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,446,920. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $287.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

