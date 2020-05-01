Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.39.

BBD.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $877.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.