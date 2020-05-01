Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 78.3% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $31.78 on Friday, hitting $1,448.79. The company had a trading volume of 456,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,555. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,351.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,794.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

