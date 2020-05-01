Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading 24.3% Higher

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) rose 24.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 8,743,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 1,052,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BORR shares. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Borr Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,196,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.