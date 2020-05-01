Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $47,904.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 604,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,881. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

