Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of BPFH stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,881. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $47,904.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,310,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 117,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

